International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 992 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.