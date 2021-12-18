International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a positive rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

