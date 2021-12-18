International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.09 ($2.90).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.24) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG traded up GBX 5.02 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 132.04 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 30,777,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,511,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.04. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.