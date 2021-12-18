Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 2,109 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $87.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32.

