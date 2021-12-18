Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

