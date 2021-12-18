Intrua Financial LLC Has $524,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $89.40 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.