Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

