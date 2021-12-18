Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

