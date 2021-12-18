Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average is $335.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,988,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,823 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

