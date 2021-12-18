Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.44. 2,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

