Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,880 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 2.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 334.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $645,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.