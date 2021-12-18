Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,703 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 call options.

CABA stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.39. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 524.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $10,944,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

