Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

