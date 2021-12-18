Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Trading Down 5.2%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) shares dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

