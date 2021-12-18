IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Up 32.7% in November

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Friday. 21,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,993. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 366.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 74.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 273,807 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.