iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.77. 2,409,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.