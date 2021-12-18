iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.