iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Round Table Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

