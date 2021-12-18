iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.