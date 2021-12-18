iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 294,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

