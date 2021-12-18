iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Stock Holdings Increased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

