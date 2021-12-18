iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

