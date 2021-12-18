iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.15

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.15 and last traded at $195.15, with a volume of 56 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

