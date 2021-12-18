Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 101,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $30.87 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,057,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 301,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 301,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 211,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

