J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $183.50 Average PT from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $192.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

