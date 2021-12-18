J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $27.14 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.64. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

