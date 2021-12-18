Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 351.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

