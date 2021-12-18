Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.36 billion.Jabil also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.