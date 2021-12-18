Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the third quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $159,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 25.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

