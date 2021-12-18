James A. Frost Sells 299,861 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

