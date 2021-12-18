Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

