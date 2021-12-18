Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,873,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,599,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.