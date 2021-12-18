Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,678 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 382,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after buying an additional 277,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $47,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.95. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.