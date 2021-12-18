Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $92.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

