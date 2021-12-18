Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295,528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 253,444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 129,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,639,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.82.

