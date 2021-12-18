Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,153 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

