Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.65) to GBX 2,089 ($27.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($31.06) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,595.80 ($21.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,680.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,521.57. The company has a market capitalization of £123.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.67%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

