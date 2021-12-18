JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.46. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

