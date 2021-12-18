JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

CTIC opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $73,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

