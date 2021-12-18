Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

