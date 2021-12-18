Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,615. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JOSMF. Pareto Securities began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

