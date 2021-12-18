JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €150.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($179.78) to €150.00 ($168.54) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.