JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,360 ($17.97) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.01) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,369.50 ($18.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,400.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,441.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

