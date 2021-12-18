JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,360 ($17.97) target price on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.01) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).
Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,369.50 ($18.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,400.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,441.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
