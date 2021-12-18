JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

