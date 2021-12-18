Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Down 44.0% in November

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JP remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Friday. 23,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,645. Jupai has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

