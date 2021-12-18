Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.07 million and $489,509.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

