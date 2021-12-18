Keith Brackpool Buys 30,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Brackpool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Brackpool bought 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. Analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 99,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cadiz by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

