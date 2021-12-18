Kemacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $20,540.25 and $8.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00031502 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

