Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $194.57 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $183.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

