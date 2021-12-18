Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,011,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,990,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 709,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 588,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

